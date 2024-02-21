Israeli action in Gaza textbook ethnic cleansing

Bangladesh tells ICJ

The dismantling of Israeli occupation of Palestine would address the root cause of Israel's violent subjugation of the Palestinian people, said Bangladesh before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday.

"Bangladesh firmly believes that an advisory opinion on the questions posed by the UN General Assembly would undoubtedly represent a critical and logical step towards ending the illegal occupation," said Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah in a statement before the ICJ concerning the request by the UN General Assembly for an Advisory Opinion on the question of the "legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem".

Bangladesh argued that the fundamental question posed by the UN General Assembly regarding the legality of the Israeli occupation is grounded in established international norms and legal principles.

The occupation, characterised by persecution, racial discriminations, and apartheid, stands in clear violation of three peremptory norms of international law: the right to self-determination, the prohibition of acquiring territory by force, and the prohibition of racial discrimination and apartheid, he said.

Bangladesh further argued that Israel's prolonged occupation, coupled with its policies of colonisation and annexation, underscores its illegality under international law.

"These actions not only contravene the UN Charter but also violate general international law, including the peremptory norm prohibiting the acquisition of territory by force."

The ongoing war in Gaza represents one of the most shameful catastrophes in the history of the modern era. The killing of thousands of innocent civilians, particularly children, the destruction of their homes, the occupation of their ancestral lands, and the deliberate obstruction of their access to food and water all constitute blatant violations of international law and serve as textbook examples of ethnic cleansing, Bangladesh said.

Bangladesh, drawing on her agonizing struggle for independence, recognises how the State of Palestine consistently and conclusively re-affirmed her commitment to a peaceful solution.

"This solution, in accordance with international law and based on the afore-mentioned terms of reference, aims to ensure the fulfilment of the Palestinian people's inalienable rights under international law," said Riaz Hamidullah.

These rights include self-determination, the right of return, the realisation of independence and sovereignty of their State along pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the aspiration to live side by side in peace and security with Israel, he added.