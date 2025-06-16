Diplomacy
Iran condemns Israeli attack on its territory: embassy

File image

Iran has strongly condemned the aggressive attack by what it called the Zionist Israeli regime on Iranian territory and the martyrdom of a number of Iranian armed forces personnel, including senior commanders, military scientists, and innocent women and children.

"This aggression is a blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and a clear example of direct military aggression against the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Iranian embassy in Dhaka said today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and lawful right to respond to this aggression, it said.

Iran has urged the international community—especially the UN, Islamic countries, and the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement—to condemn this aggressive act and to take swift and effective action against this grave threat to international peace and security.

"The Zionist regime must bear full responsibility for the consequences of this aggression."

