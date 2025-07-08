'Investing in strong, inclusive social protection systems vital ahead of LDC graduation'

Says EU envoy Miller

Ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh Michael Miller today said investing in strong and inclusive social protection systems is vital to promoting prosperity, stability and social cohesion as Bangladesh moves toward graduation from Least Developed Country status.

He said social protection is about respect, dignity, and resilience.

"It helps people navigate life's uncertainties. It also helps rebuild public trust in state institutions," said the Ambassador.

The EU has disbursed €23.5 million to the Bangladesh government to support improved social protection.

This grant financing recognises progress and encourages further efforts to implement the National Social Security Strategy, notably for Bangladesh's most vulnerable citizens, despite facing a series of challenges, including high inflation and job losses in the garment sector.

The EU is Bangladesh's long-term partner for improved social protection, a priority issue for the country's inclusive economic development.

Since 2019, the EU has provided EUR 285 million in grants for social protection, including EUR 20 million from Germany, according to the EU Embassy in Dhaka.

Another EUR 15 million is being provided to help implement reforms through technical assistance, said the Embassy on Tuesday.

With this financing, the EU helped Bangladesh pay over 90 percent of cash benefits directly into people's accounts through the digital Government-to-Person system.