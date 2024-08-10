Int’l community ready to work with new govt

UN, EU, US, China, Germany, Pakistan welcome it

President Mohammed Shahabuddin swearing in Prof Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government at the Bangabhaban last night. Photo: PID

The international community has expressed its readiness to work with the interim government and its chief Prof Muhammad Yunus who took oath on Thursday, three days after the fall of the Awami League government following an upsurge.

Calling for the end of violence at the soonest, it also urged for independent investigation into the killings during the students' protest demanding quota reform in government jobs.

"We welcome Dr Yunus's call for an end to the recent violence, and we stand ready to work with the interim government and Dr Yunus as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told a media briefing in Washington on Thursday.

He said they have communicated with the interim government, and the US embassy Charge De' Affaires Helen LaFave attended the swearing-in event. However, he could not say if she spoke to Prof Yunus there.

Miller, however, refused to comment on the private diplomatic conversations.

EU High Representative and Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell also welcomed the interim government.

"Bangladesh is now entering a period of transition, and the interim government will have an important task to prepare the ground for democratic elections and ensure accountability for the deaths and violence that have occurred," he said in a statement.

"This is an important moment for the country's democratic path and the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and its youth."

The EU, which imports products worth $24 billion annually, looks forward to engaging with the new administration.

It also pledged to support this critical transition which should be part of a peaceful and inclusive process underpinned by good governance, democratic values, and respect for human rights, Borrell said.

China also welcomed the interim government.

Beijing values its relations with Bangladesh, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and further advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson during a press briefing yesterday.

"China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs," the spokesperson said.

He said China respects Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people.

"We stand firmly by our policy of good neighborliness and friendship with all people of Bangladesh. The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep."

The UN in Bangladesh is encouraging the process of making sure that Bangladesh's transition to democracy on the ground is peaceful.

In a briefing in New York on Thursday, UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said they made it clear they want to make sure that the violence that has been occurring in Bangladesh in recent weeks is tamped down.

"Certainly, we stand against any racially based attacks or racially based incitement to violence," he said.

The UN earlier had said it was ready to send a fact-finding team in the wake of massive violence and killings.

Asked on that, Farhan Haq said, "We'll see what kind of formal request we get from any new government that is formed. We, of course, stand ready to support the government and people of Bangladesh in any way that they deem is necessary."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered heartiest congratulations to Prof Yunus and wished him great success in guiding Bangladesh towards a harmonious and prosperous future.

"I look forward to working with him to deepen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered sincere congratulations and best wishes to Prof Yunus and those who have taken up their duties in Bangladesh.

"Hopefully, our relationship with them will improve," she wrote on X.

She wished for Bangladesh's development, peace, progress, and betterment of people from all walks of life.

"Hopefully, the crisis will end soon, peace will return. Let peace come back to this world of love of yours and mine. If our neighbouring states are doing well, we will be doing well too."

UK High Commissioner Sara Cooke said she was privileged to witness the oath-taking ceremony for Prof Yunus and members of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday night.

"The start of a new chapter for the country to chart a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future in the interests of all Bangladeshis," she wrote on X.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troester congratulated the interim government and offered best of success.

"Germany will support its well-chosen priorities: restoration of security, full investigation of all crimes, re-establishment of the rule of law, structural reforms and smooth transition to real democratic representation," he said in an X post.

Bangladesh origin UK MP Rupa Huq wrote on X, "Good luck Muhammad Yunus back in Bangladesh from exile having assembled a diverse cabinet, including students and women."

"Would have never believed this earlier this year when he addressed MP and peers in Westminster. Hopefully genuine elections on the way."

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urged all government officials, the new administration and police chief, and the people of Bangladesh to do all they can to end the violence that has emerged across the country, including the brutal targeting of the country's Hindu minority, their homes, businesses, and their temples.

"The violence must stop and those responsible must be brought to justice to help the people of Bangladesh move forward as a nation. I will continue to closely monitor developments in Bangladesh in coordination with the US State Department," he said in an X post.