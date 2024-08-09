Interim govt to play vital role in peace, stability

Hopes US State Dept

Washington thinks the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus will play a vital role in establishing long-term peace and political stability in Bangladesh, said Matthew Miller, the US State Department spokesman.

"And as you heard the secretary say yesterday, any decision that the interim government makes should respect democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people," he said at a press briefing yesterday.

The US will continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, he said.

"I have already spoken to the interim government in Bangladesh and what steps we want to see it carry out as it moves forward."

The interim government took oath last evening, three days after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government following a mass movement calling for her resignation.

Meanwhile, some media reported that Hasina's US visa has been revoked.

Asked about this, Miller said visa records are confidential under US law, so he cannot comment on that in any way.

When informed that Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, a US resident, was instrumental in the shut down of internet in Bangladesh during the recent students' protest, Miller said he does not have any comment on statements made by a private citizen.