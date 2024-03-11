Infrastructure needed to utilise Matarbari port

Says Japanese ambassador

Now is the time for Japan, Bangladesh and India to work together to fully utilise Bangladesh's only deep sea port, Matarbari, for the prosperity of the entire region, said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori.

Japan is supporting the development of Matarbari deep sea port in Cox's Bazar, which is expected to be complete by 2027.

However, harnessing the deep sea port's potential depends on infrastructures connecting it to India's Northeast, West Bengal, Nepal, Bhutan, and setting up industries, analysts say.

"The global economy's centre of gravity is shifting," said Kiminori at a seminar on "multi-layered connectivity in the Bay of Bengal".

The event was organised by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and the Japanese embassy yesterday.

The Bay of Bengal is very important for this region and Japan is already working for infrastructure development in Northeast India and Bangladesh, he said at the event at the Japan embassy.

Japan and Bangladesh also share their position on free, open, secure and international rules-based order, he said, adding that the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic level.

Matarbari has immense potential for Bangladesh's economic prosperity and could play a pivotal role in regional connectivity, he said.

Besides, there should be industries to make use of the port, he added.

Japan and Bangladesh have made significant progress towards this end including the introduction of direct flight between Narita and Dhaka, development of Dhaka Metro rail, EPZ in Araihazar and the 3rd terminal at the Dhaka airport, he said.

Businesses and other stakeholders have high expectations from the Matarbari port. Many are recommending development of connectivity with West Bengal, Nepal, Bhutan, and Northeast India.

"Expanding the circle of cooperation is important to realise the concept," he said.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma said given the geographical proximity, Bangladesh is best positioned to tap into the abundant economic potentials of India's northeast.

"We believe that Bangladesh can be a driver of our northeast's economic development…. We believe in a complete transformation of the regional economy.

"Japan is a valuable partner in our development agenda of the sub-region ... .

"Matarbari Deep Sea Port is an obvious example, and operationalisation of land customs station connecting Ramgarh in Khagrachhari to Sabroom in Tripura and infrastructure in the northeast will bring the region's states much closer," he said.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said Bangladesh would be facing challenges in the post-LDC era and sought support for improving automation in the ports.

Former foreign secretary Shahidul Haque said regional stability and peace are of great importance for prosperity, and all need to consider this as a high priority.

CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun, Research Fellow Syed Yusuf Saadat, JICA Bangladesh Chief Representative Ichiguchi Tomohide, Tokyo University professor Kemmei Tsubota, BIMSTEC Secretary General Inda Mani Pandey, Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Country Representative Yuji Ando, PRAN-RFL Group Director Uzma Chowdhury, Conveyor Logistics Ltd Chairman Kabir Ahmed also spoke.