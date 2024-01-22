Indonesia, Nicaragua, Belarus congratulate Hasina

Presidents of Indonesia and Nicaragua and Belarus PM have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election and expressed that the bilateral relations will flourish between Bangladesh and their countries.

In a greeting letter sent to Hasina, Indonesian President Joko Widodo wrote that Hasina's appointment to the esteemed and consequential office exemplifies the profound respect and unwavering confidence bestowed upon her by the people of Bangladesh.

"I have full confidence in your illustrious career and vast experience, which shall undoubtedly furnish you with ample support and resources to steer Bangladesh towards a future brimming with prosperity," he said in the letter.

Joko Widodo said, "It is with great optimism that I express my hope for the elevation of bilateral relations and cooperation between our esteemed nations, as we embark on a new era of progress and prosperity."

He said over the course of more than five decades, the bond between Indonesia and Bangladesh has steadily flourished and now is the time for it to reach unprecedented heights.

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovehenco in a congratulatory letter to the PM said Hasina's re-election for the fourth consecutive confirms the high trust of people and the correctness of the strategy for the socio-economic development of the country.

He said it is pleasant to note that the dialogue between the two friendly countries is carried out on the basis of mutual respect, trust and the interest of the parties in further successful strengthening of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields.

Golovehenco hoped that the supply of Belarusian passengers and road construction machinery, electric vehicles and tractors, and cooperation in the areas of pharmaceuticals, education, science and technology will contribute for building fruitful bilateral ties.

In a congratulatory letter, Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice-President Rosario Murillo said they wish success for PM Hasina and the government in the new period and expressed hope that she will accomplish new achievements for the well-being of the families of the people of Bangladesh.

Both the leaders added: "With admiration and respect, we reiterate our interest in continuing to strengthen our historic Relations of Brotherhood and Solidarity."