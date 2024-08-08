Diplomacy
Indian visa centres closed

Indian Visa Application Centers in Bangladesh will remain closed till further notice. The next application date will be informed through SMS and people are asked to pick up their passports the next working day, said a press release.

Meanwhile, non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission and their family members returned to India on commercial flights, PTI reported yesterday.

All Indian diplomats continue to operate from Dhaka, and the mission remains functional.

