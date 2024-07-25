Indian union govt sole authority on foreign affairs

Says spokesman after Delhi gets Dhaka's note protesting Mamata's comments

The union government of India has the sole prerogative when it comes to matters of foreign affairs, said a spokesperson of its external affairs ministry acknowledging Dhaka's note issued after Mamata Banerjee's remarks.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata on Sunday said her state government would provide shelter to people from violence-hit Bangladesh "if they come knocking on our doors".

Following this, Dhaka issued a diplomatic note to Delhi.

India confirmed that it received the note from Bangladesh which protested Mamata's remarks on Bangladeshi students' quota protest and ticked Mamata off by suggesting that she remains within her state government's jurisdiction.

External affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing, "I can confirm that we have received a diplomatic note, a communication from the Bangladesh side protesting the comments made by the West Bengal CM. It is essentially on the lines described in the reports you must have seen today."

He cited the Indian constitution to point out that the union government has the sole authority regarding foreign affairs.

Asked about India's stance on the quota reforms agitation and the violence, Jaiswal said India considers the situation as "an internal development of that country".

Asked about anti-India slogans raised during the protests, he said, "Our ties with Bangladesh are very strong and warm … we are hopeful that the situation in Bangladesh will return to normal very soon."

Jaiswal said that over 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh since the violence erupted and mentioned the "excellent cooperation from the Bangladesh government" in repatriating them safely.

Mamata in a post on X also said, "Hundreds of students and others are returning to West Bengal/ India, from the trouble-torn Bangladesh. I have asked our state administration to render all help and assistance to the returnees …"

"I cannot make any comments on the situation in Bangladesh as it is another country and only the Indian government has the right to speak about it. But if helpless people (from Bangladesh) knock on Bengal's doors, we will give them shelter," she said.