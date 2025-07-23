Indian medical team arrives in Dhaka to treat jet crash victims

A specialised team of doctors and nurses from India arrived in Dhaka tonight to treat the burn victims of the jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

The team consists of two doctors and one nurse from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, which are two of India's top hospitals specialising in burns and plastic surgery, said an Indian High Commission statement.

One more nurse will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow, it added.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement yesterday that the medical team will assess the condition of patients and make recommendations for further treatment and specialised care in India, as necessary.

"Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment," it said.

On July 21 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and conveyed assurances of support and assistance.