Indian food, film festival held in Ctg
Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram organised a food and film festival at the Theatre Institute today.
The festival also featured a Hindustani classical musical programme by Sadarang Uchanga Sangeet Parishad, Bangladesh, said a press release.
A large number of Bangladeshis from all walks of life and members of the Indian community participated in the event.
Prof Dr Anupam Sen, sociologist and vice-chancellor of Premier University, was present as chief guest.
Dr Rajeev Ranjan, assistant high commissioner of India at Chattogram, gave the welcome speech.
