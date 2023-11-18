Indian food, film festival held in Ctg

Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram organised a food and film festival at the Theatre Institute today.

The festival also featured a Hindustani classical musical programme by Sadarang Uchanga Sangeet Parishad, Bangladesh, said a press release.

A large number of Bangladeshis from all walks of life and members of the Indian community participated in the event.

Prof Dr Anupam Sen, sociologist and vice-chancellor of Premier University, was present as chief guest.

Dr Rajeev Ranjan, assistant high commissioner of India at Chattogram, gave the welcome speech.