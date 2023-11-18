Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 10:22 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 10:34 PM

Diplomacy

Indian food, film festival held in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 18, 2023 10:22 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 10:34 PM
Photo: Courtesy

Assistant High Commission of India in Chattogram organised a food and film festival at the Theatre Institute today.

The festival also featured a Hindustani classical musical programme by Sadarang Uchanga Sangeet Parishad, Bangladesh, said a press release.

A large number of Bangladeshis from all walks of life and members of the Indian community participated in the event.

Prof Dr Anupam Sen, sociologist and vice-chancellor of Premier University, was present as chief guest.

Dr Rajeev Ranjan, assistant high commissioner of India at Chattogram, gave the welcome speech.

