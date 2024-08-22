Diplomacy
Indian envoy expresses concern over security of their establishments

Says Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma after meeting chief adviser
Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma today expressed concerns over the security of its embassy and other establishments in Bangladesh.

The Indian envoy expressed the concern while he made a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at state guesthouse Jamuna today.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, informed reporters about the development at a press briefing at the foreign service academy.

Replying to a querry, Shafiqul said the government has already stepped up security of the entire diplomatic zone.

