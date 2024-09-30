Indian embassy returns passports of nearly 20,000 visa applicants

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh has reportedly returned the passports of nearly 20,000 Bangladeshi visa applicants. According to Indian media, the passports were handed back over the past six weeks due to a significant reduction in staff at the visa centre in Dhaka.

A diplomatic source at the High Commission in Dhaka clarified to The Daily Star that this decision does not indicate a policy change regarding visa issuance. Instead, it reflects the fact that many visa officials were unable to attend work due to security concerns.

Visas are still being issued for urgent cases, such as medical emergencies, student enrollments in Indian institutions, and specific double-entry visas needed for applicants travelling to India to obtain third-country visas, according to Indian news portal The Print.

Since the protests that brought down the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, Indian visa centres in Bangladesh have mostly been inactive, causing many passports to be held at the High Commission in Dhaka.

Frustrated applicants have inundated the High Commission with emails, some containing threats of vandalism, while visa centre staff have faced harassment during the protests. Reports indicate that many individuals have also taken to social media, tagging the High Commission to express their frustrations.

In 2023, Bangladesh represented the largest group of foreign visitors to India, with approximately 1.6 million visas issued to Bangladeshi nationals. Of these, around 450,000 were for medical purposes. As of August this year, India had already granted 800,000 visas to Bangladeshi citizens, including 200,000 medical visas. The Indian government offers 15 categories of visas to Bangladeshi nationals, including those for urgent needs.

As Bangladesh lacks diplomatic missions from several countries, including some in Europe, many Bangladeshi nationals apply for visas through India for their travels to those destinations.

A source from the Indian government noted that they are prioritizing urgent applications, particularly with the upcoming Durga Puja festival driving a surge in travel requests.

"Durga Puja is approaching, and many Bangladeshi nationals travel to West Bengal for the festivities. There are growing concerns that Kolkata's markets could suffer if travel remains restricted," the source said.