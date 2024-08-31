India will deal with govt of the day

S Jaishankar says about Bangladesh

Referring to the recent changes in Bangladesh, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said they would deal with the government of the day.

"It is natural that we will deal with the government of the day," he said.

The minister said they have to recognise that there are political changes, and political changes can be disruptive.

"And clearly here, we have to look for mutuality of interest," Jaishankar said at the release of the book titled "Strategic Conundrums: Reshaping India's Foreign Policy", authored by Rajiv Sikri.

The Indian minister said everyone was aware that since Bangladesh's independence, the relationship between the two countries had its ups and downs.