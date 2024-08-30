India will deal with government of the day in Bangladesh: Jaishankar

Referring to changes in Bangladesh, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said they would deal with the government of the day.

"It is natural that we will deal with the government of the day," he said.

He said they have to recognise that there are political changes, and political changes can be disruptive.

"And clearly here, we have to look for mutuality of interest," Jaishankar said at the book release of "Strategic Conundrums: Reshaping India's Foreign Policy", authored by Rajiv Sikri.

Jaishankar said everyone was aware that since Bangladesh's independence, the relationship between the two countries have gone up and down.