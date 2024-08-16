India will always help Bangladesh’s growth: Modi

Amid reports of attacks on Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day of India yesterday, called for peace.

"I hope things will soon be normal in Bangladesh. 140-crore people want that Hindus, and minorities there be safe. We want that our neighbouring countries tread the path of peace and happiness," Modi said.

Modi added that India will always be supportive of Bangladesh's growth and development.

According to Indian Express, Hindus have faced more than 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

According to Bangladesh's 2022 census, a little more than 13.1 million Hindus reside in the country, making up for 7.96 percent of the country's population. Other minorities (Buddhists, Christians, etc.) together constituted less than 1 percent.

In an attempt to reach out to the Hindu community, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, who is heading the interim government, also reached out on Tuesday with a visit to the Dhakeshwari Temple where he met community leaders and assured "justice" and "equal rights" for all.

"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not do. If we fail, then criticise us," Yunus said, after meeting minority leaders.

He said the administration would work towards a situation where Hindus and other minorities don't have to fear for their safety.

On August 8, as Yunus was sworn in, Modi had extended his best wishes and urged him to ensure "the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities".

"In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why such issues arise. Institutional arrangements need to be fixed," Yunus said on Tuesday. "We have to establish human rights and freedom of speech. That is our prime goal," he said.