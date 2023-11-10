India, US working to co-produce armoured vehicle: Lloyd Austin

With an eye on China, India and the United States will co-produce an infantry combat vehicle as part of defence industrial cooperation, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said today.

He told a select group of reporters in New Delhi that "we are working together to co-produce an armoured vehicle and that is extremely important."

Austin is in New Delhi for the 2+2 defence and foreign ministerial dialogue, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

To a question, Austin said the talks covered a wide range of issues including the rising security challenges from China.

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken today held talks with their Indian counterparts Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Austin said the US-India relationship is just not based on challenges that China represents but it is based on shared values between the two countries.

Asked about the project under which India will procure 31 MQ-9B drones from the US, Austin said it will be announced at the right time. The two governments are doing everything possible to make sure that India gets that capability as quickly as possible, he added.

According to Austin, India and the US exchanged views on major developments in Indo-Pacific region, Middle East and Ukraine, he said.