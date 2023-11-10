India, US exchange views on Bangladesh

India and the US today discussed the political developments in Bangladesh ahead of the upcoming national polls at a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

"We shared our perspectives very clearly on Bangladesh. We shared very clearly how we look at situations in different parts of the world, including Bangladesh, with the US side during discussions," Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told a special media briefing.

The media briefing followed annual "two-plus-two" talks between visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The "two-plus-two" talks between India and the US aim to boost defence cooperation and align the policy objectives of the two countries.

With allegations of mass irregularities in the last two national elections, the US is calling for a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh, a country considered strategically important under the US's Indo-Pacific Strategy.

After imposing sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its officials in December 2021, the US in May this year announced a visa policy warning that anyone involved in vote rigging or intimidating the elections will face US visa restrictions.

On the other hand, India, a traditionally close ally of Bangladesh, has deepened bilateral ties through many connectivity and energy projects over the last decade. However, it maintained silence about Bangladesh politics in recent times.

Asked if recent political developments and the upcoming election in Bangladesh were among the issues discussed in the dialogue, Kwatra said, "It is not our (India) space to comment on the policy of a third country...the election in Bangladesh is their internal matter and it is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future".

"We, as a close friend and partner of Bangladesh, respect the democratic process there and will continue to support the country's vision of a stable, peaceful and progressive nation," he added.

On bilateral issues, the foreign ministers of India and the United States stressed the need to further strengthen their friendship to be able to deal with urgent global, geopolitical challenges.

Rajnath Singh, in his opening remarks at the meeting, said, despite various emerging challenges, both countries need to keep focus on important and long-term issues.

Austin said it was more important than ever that the world's two largest democracies exchange views, and find common goals "in the face of urgent global challenges".

"We're integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our inter-operability, and sharing cutting-edge technology," Austin said.

"We are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership through the QUAD with Japan and Australia," he said.

Jaishankar said the dialogue would help build "a forward-looking partnership while we construct a shared global agenda".