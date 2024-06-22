Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:17 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:20 PM

India to start e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis: Modi

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:17 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 22, 2024 02:20 PM
Photo: Collected from X

Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi today said India will start e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis.

"India will start e-medical visa facility for people coming from Bangladesh to India for medical treatment," PM Modi said.

"We they have taken the initiative to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for the convenience of the people of the North West region of Bangladesh.

"I wish both the teams all the best for the Cricket World Cup match this evening...Bangladesh is India's largest development partner and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh...," he added.

