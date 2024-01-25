India to stand beside Bangladesh

Pranay Verma reaffirms commitment at event marking India’s Republic Day

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma yesterday said the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow as the shared sacrifices of 1971 Liberation War remain a constant inspiration driving the relationship forward.

He said this at an event marking the 75th Republic Day of India in Dhaka.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury spoke as the chief guest at the event joined by cabinet members, political leaders, civil society members, business leaders, cultural personalities and journalists.

Verma said as they celebrate the 75th Republic Day, it is time for them to reaffirm their commitment that India will stand beside Bangladesh in realising its vision of a stable, progressive and prosperous Bangladesh.