India to send experts to Bangladesh to study Teesta project: Modi

India will soon send a team of technical experts to Bangladesh to study conservation and management water of Teesta river, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

He further said India will start e-medical visa for Bangladeshis and set up an Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for making visa process easier for the people of north western region of Bangladesh.

Modi was addressing the media after talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Modi also announced a joint India-Bangladesh satellite to provide boost to the bilateral cooperation in space sector.

He said an internal container depot will be set up in Bangladesh's Sirajganj district to help promote greater trade between the two countries. India-Bangladesh Maitri satellite will give a new dimension to the bilateral cooperation.

He said the two sides have decided to commence technical-level talks for renewal of the 1996 agreement for sharing of the Ganges waters.

The two countries will henceforth stress on ramping up bilateral digital and energy connectivity which will benefit the economies of Bangladesh and India, Modi said.

Modi said the two countries have kept connectivity, commerce and collaboration in focus and in the last ten years completed the restoration of pre-1965 rail connectivity.

The Indian PM said the futuristic plan for elevating India-Bangladesh cooperation includes green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy and space.

Modi said Bangladesh occupies an important place at the confluence of India's outreach to South Asian neighbours, South East Asia, Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions. He welcomed Bangladesh's decision to join the Indo-Pacific grouping which also includes India.

He said the two countries decided on a roadmap for giving a futuristic orientation to the bilateral ties by deciding to expand cooperation in new areas like space.

The Indian PM said the two countries decided in today's talks to begin negotiations for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Modi further said Bangladesh is India's biggest development partner.

Hasina and Modi held extensive talks at Hyderabad House.

The talks, first in restricted format between the two PMs and then at delegation-level, was the most substantive part of Hasina's two-day state visit to India that began yesterday.