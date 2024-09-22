India eager to further strengthen ties with Bangladesh: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said India is eager to further strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh.

"They also want to strengthen our relationships with the political parties of their country," Fakhrul told reporters after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour and began at 4:00pm. This is the first formal talks between Indian officials and BNP leaders since the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Fakhrul said, "We raised the issues Bangladesh is facing with India, including the water-sharing dispute, which requires a swift resolution."

Addressing the issue of border killings, Fakhrul said, "We also conveyed the necessity of stopping border killings."

"We also discussed security concerns between the both countries. They assured us they are vigilant and working towards resolving these problems as quickly as possible," he added.

Fakhrul said that India is keen on fostering greater goodwill and positivity in the relationship between the two neighbours.

"They are eager to bring more positivity and goodwill to the relationship," he added.

Other BNP leaders present at the meeting included Standing Committee member Salauddin Ahmed, Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and foreign affairs advisory committee member Shama Obaid.