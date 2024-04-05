India, Bangladesh will continue to enjoy strong ties

Says spokesperson for Indian External Affairs Ministry,

India yesterday said it has strong relations with Bangladesh and the partnership between the neighbouring countries will continue.

The statement by Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry, came at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi in response to a question by an Indian journalist who sought his comments on calls for a boycott of Indian goods in Bangladesh and the support given to these calls by prominent opposition leaders of that country.

Jaiswal said, "India and Bangladesh relations are very strong and deep. We have a very comprehensive partnership that spans across sectors from economy to investment, development and preparation of connectivity, and people-to-people contact. You name any human endeavour; it is part and parcel of, almost part and parcel of India-Bangladesh relations. That is how vibrant this partnership is and it will continue to be so."