India, Bangladesh ‘vibrant’ ties to continue

Says External Affairs Ministry spokesperson on call in Bangladesh to boycott of Indian goods

India today said its ties with Bangladesh are "very strong and vibrant" and the partnership between the countries will continue.

The statement by Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry, came at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi in response to a question by an Indian journalist who sought his comments on calls for boycott of Indian goods in Bangladesh and the support given to these calls by prominent opposition leaders of that country.

Jaiswal said "India and Bangladesh relations are very strong and deep. We have a very comprehensive partnership that spans across sectors from economy to investment, development and preparation of connectivity, people-to-people contact. You name any human endeavour, it is part and parcel of India-Bangladesh relations. It shows how vibrant is the partnership and it will continue to be so."