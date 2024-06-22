India, Bangladesh strengthening cooperation: Murmu

Indian President Droupadi Murmu today said India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are venturing into new sectors.

She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

The Indian president made the remarks when Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"During a warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defense cooperation, energy security, and connectivity," a readout from the President's Office said.

Welcoming Hasina, Murmu said she was delighted to meet her again. The PM was present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9.

"These regular interactions reflect the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation, that began with the journey of Bangladesh's Liberation War of 1971," Murmu said.

The president said she was happy to note that under the leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress.