Independence Day: World leaders send greetings

US, India, China, Russia seek to bolster ties

World leaders yesterday congratulated the leaders and people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's 54th Independence Day and expressed their commitments to deepen their ties with Bangladesh.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the US's commitment to strengthen democratic governance and protecting human rights, efforts which will increase Bangladesh's prosperity.

"The United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues, including combating climate change, advancing economic development, responding to the Rohingya refugee crisis, supporting peacekeeping operations worldwide, and addressing global health challenges."

He said the US-Bangladesh partnership plays an important role in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and they look forward to enhancing the relationship and the people-to-people ties between the two countries in the years ahead.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu in a letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin conveyed her warmest greetings to the people of Bangladesh. She highlighted the qualitative transformation in the India-Bangladesh relations over the last decade with remarkable growth in diverse areas. She also expressed confidence that the leadership of the two countries will continue towards further strengthening of people-to-people links between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter to President Mohammed Shahabuddin noted that over the past 53 years, Bangladesh has steadfastly upheld its independence, strived to develop its economy and improve people's livelihood, and made remarkable achievements, laying a solid foundation for realising the dream of a "Shonar Bangla".

Xi pointed out that the traditional friendship between China and Bangladesh has grown from strength to strength and in recent years have enjoyed solid and profound political trust, and fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples.

He added that he stands ready to work with his Bangladeshi counterpart to further advance the high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation and deepen China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

Chinese Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent separate congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

In telegram messages to President Shahabuddin and PM Hasina, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian-Bangladeshi relations have been traditionally developing in the spirit of friendship.

"I am convinced that through mutual efforts we will contribute to their further development for the benefit of our peoples and in the interests of stronger regional security and stability."

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also sent a congratulatory telegram to Hasina, wishing her sound health, well-being and new achievements; and to friendly Bangladeshi people, happiness and prosperity.

The Australian High Commission in Bangladesh on its X handle said they look forward to continue to work together closely to help shape a region that is open, stable, and prosperous.

UK High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said it is a very special day for Bangladesh and "an opportunity to reflect and remember."

Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls in her X handle said, "May the diversity and love for freedom of the Bangladeshi people endure."

French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy said France stands for furthering Bangladesh's strategic autonomy.

"As you celebrate the remarkable journey towards freedom and unity, know that France stands alongside you in solidarity and friendship. Here's to a future filled with enhanced cooperation, progress, and prosperity between our two nations."

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari in a message to President Shahabuddin said Pakistan deeply values its brotherly ties with Bangladesh, which is rooted in shared history, common faith and a convergent interest in promoting durable peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a message to PM Hasina conveyed his sincere felicitations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the auspicious occasion.

He said that by working together, the two countries can contribute to regional peace and stability. He conveyed his best wishes for Sheikh Hasina's health and continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bangladesh.