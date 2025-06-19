Imran Haider named new Pak envoy to Bangladesh

Pakistan has named Imran Haider as its new high commissioner to Bangladesh, indicating that Syed Ahmed Maroof is not returning to Dhaka.

"Yes, Imran Haider has been named as the new High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh. It will take time to take up the responsibility as routine procedure to be followed," a senior official told UNB.

Imran Haider is currently serving as Pakistan high commissioner to Myanmar.

Syed Ahmed Maroof was Pakistan's high commissioner to Bangladesh since October 2023. In May this year, he left Dhaka on a two-week leave which sparked various speculations.