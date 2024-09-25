IMF to fast-track financial support for 'Bangladesh 2.0'

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tells Yunus on UNGA sidelines

Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva yesterday pledged support to Bangladesh's reform initiatives, saying the Washington-based lender has sent a team in Dhaka to hold talks with the stakeholders over the matter.

Georgieva expressed her support during a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters.

"It is a different country. It is Bangladesh 2.0," Kristalina Georgieva told the chief adviser when Yunus gave a short briefing on the student-led mass uprising, which ousted the previous autocratic regime.

Yunus spoke about the six commissions that the interim government has set up to recommend vital reforms in election, civil administration, police, judiciary, anti-corruption and constitution.

He said the government would hold discussions with the political parties on the recommendations of the commissions.

Once the consensus on the reforms is done and the voter list is prepared, the date for the electiin will be announced, he said.

The IMF chief extended her support for the initiatives. She said the lender would fast-track financial support for the government.

She said she had sent an IMF team "quickly" to Bangladesh and it was now in Dhaka. The team would place its report to the IMF management board next month.

Kristalina said the IMF board could initiate a new lending programme for Bangladesh based on the report of the team or it could also extend more lending under the existing support programme launched early last year.

Energy, Power and Transport adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and Debapriya Bhattacharya attended the meeting.

Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan told the IMF chief that the interim government took just a week to "dismantle the architecture of crimes" in the power and energy sector.

Debapriya stressed the need for IMF support to bolster the country's balance of payment. He said the role of IMF would be critical to stabilising exchange rates.