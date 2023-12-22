If US raises hourly wage, we will follow that model: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen yesterday said Bangladesh wants peace and stability instead of conflict to keep the wheel of development turning.

He said this while talking to journalists in Sylhet.

Momen's attention was drawn to the recent letter sent by eight US Congress members to Stephen Lamar, president and CEO of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA). It said they think the minimum wage set for Bangladesh's garment workers is not enough.

In reply, Momen said, "I thank them. They can do one thing. In New York, the hourly wage is 15 dollars. If they can make it 45 dollars and create a model, we can follow them. People in America are suffering due to high inflation."

Momen, who is contesting from Sylhet-1 constituency, said the country has witnessed an unprecedented development over the last 15 years and that development needs to remain undisturbed.

Saying that BNP lacks leadership and maturity, he said politics is for the welfare of people and the country, not for their destruction.