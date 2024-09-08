Home adviser assures safety of Nepali students

His assurance came as Nepal Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari meets him

Nepal Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari today said his country seeks safety measures for around 3,000 Nepali students studying in Bangladesh.

The ambassador made the call during a meeting with the Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury at the Ministry of Home today.

Ghanshyam also requested the adviser to simplify the visa process for Nepali students.

In reply, the adviser assured all-out cooperation regarding the security and visa process, according to a release issued by the home ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the development of mutual relations, boosting trade, and sharing information on flood forecasting and warning.

The ambassador expressed his solidarity with the interim government of Bangladesh on behalf of the Government of Nepal and assured all kinds of cooperation.

The adviser said Nepal was one of the first few countries to recognise Bangladesh as one of its closest neighbours and an independent country.

The ambassador said despite close people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and Nepal, the volume of trade is not up to the mark.

He put emphasis on boosting mutual trade and commerce between the two countries.

Expressing sympathy with the people affected by the recent floods in Bangladesh, the ambassador said the two countries can cooperate in flood forecasting and warning as some rivers in Bangladesh and Nepal have common origins.

Nepal is ready to assist Bangladesh with necessary information and data for flood forecasting, Ghanshyam said.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed ways to exchange information and strengthen cooperation to resolve outstanding issues between the two countries.

Second secretary of Nepal Embassy in Dhaka Yojana Bamjan and senior officials of the home ministry were also present at the meeting.