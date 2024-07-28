Hold law enforcers accountable for wrongdoings

14 foreign missions urge govt

In a letter to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, 14 foreign missions in Dhaka urged the protection of human rights and fair trials for those arrested in the wake of last week's violent clashes.

They also expressed deep concern over the casualties and destruction of public properties during the unrest centring the student protests demanding reform to government job quotas, diplomatic sources said.

The joint letter sent to the foreign minister on Wednesday was issued by the missions of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia and the European Union.

At least 162 people were killed in the recent violence in Dhaka and other parts of the country, according to the count of this paper. The actual death toll may be much higher.

Police have so far arrested over 8,000 people in a nationwide crackdown.

"The letter said that it is crucial to ensure due legal process for the people arrested," a source said.

The letter also said it is important to preserve the right to free speech and the right to peaceful assembly.

The foreign missions said all parties concerned need to find a sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis and avoid further casualties.

They requested that the authorities ensure that the law enforcers do not use excessive force and that they are held accountable for any wrongdoings.

The foreign missions have also requested full restoration of internet services, saying that the curfew declared on July 19 and the restrictions on internet services have far-reaching impact on the people.

They said the economy of the country as well as the communication between the foreign missions and the government have been heavily affected in the absence of full internet services.

On July 21, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud held a diplomatic briefing with more than 80 representatives of the foreign missions, UN agencies, and other international aid agencies.

There, the foreign ministry screened a documentary on the massive destruction of public properties. Later, the ministry also arranged a tour of the foreign diplomats to the sites of the destruction.