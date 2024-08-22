Help us get back laundered money

CA asks UK envoy; meets Japanese ambassador

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday sought UK support as Bangladesh wants to bring back the money laundered abroad over the years.

He sought the cooperation when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke called on him at his office in State Guesthouse Jamuna, said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

"The high commissioner assured him [Prof Yunus] of looking into it."

In a statement, the UK high commission said Prof Yunus and Sarah Cooke discussed how the UK government can support the interim government, as it charts a new inclusive and democratic future for Bangladesh.

"Discussions also covered the importance of youth engagement to navigate the challenges that lie ahead," said the statement.

It said the UK is a longstanding partner and friend of Bangladesh and the two countries share a strong and enduring relationship, solidified by their deep people-to-people links and shared Commonwealth values.

Earlier in the day, during a call on by Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori, Prof Yunus sought Japan's financial assistance to reconstruct and rebuild the country.

The chief adviser mentioned that huge funding will be required for this, said Shafiqul, reports UNB.

Kiminori hoped that Bangladesh will be rebuilt under the leadership of Prof Yunus.

The Nobel laureate expressed his gratitude for Japan's continuous support and expressed his desire to take Japan-Bangladesh relations to its "peak". Both sides concurred that they would closely work together to make it happen.

The envoy conveyed Japan's intention to continue supporting Bangladesh's development and prosperity under the "Strategic Partnership" enshrined between the two countries.

Kiminori stressed the importance of establishing peace and stability in the country and the region, including sustainable response to Rohingya refugees, advancing economic and business cooperation, and boosting people-to-people exchange.

He expressed Japan's readiness to work together in these areas.

Adviser Ali Imam Majumder, Principal Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals Lamiya Morshed, and chief adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul, among others, were present.