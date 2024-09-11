Hasina's extradition: India to deal with govt thru diplomatic channel

India will handle the matter of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition with the Bangladesh government through diplomatic channels, stated Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Hasina was forced out of the office and fled the country to India on August 5 facing a student-led uprising ending her 15-year rule.

On that day, the former premier fled to India and still staying the country. Later the government revoked Hasina's diplomatic passport which raised questions as to how long Sheikh Hasina can stay in India and whether she faces a possible extradition.

S Jaishankar made remarks about Hasina's extradition at a press briefing after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday.

"As you know there is a change of government in Bangladesh. And we obviously deal with the government of the day. How we deal with that is through the diplomatic channel, not necessarily through reports which will be reported by the press," Jaishankar said in response to a question regarding Sheikh Hasina's extradition, according to Indian news Agency ANI.

Hasina is now facing 153 cases, including 135 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, seven for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.

On Sunday, chief prosecutor to the International Crimes Tribunal, Md Tajul Islam, after taking charge said steps would be taken to bring Sheikh Hasina back to the country under the extradition treaty with India.