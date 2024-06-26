Hasina’s China visit to elevate ties between two countries

Says Chinese minister

Visiting Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Liu Jianchao, has underscored the significance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to China in July, which he thinks will help uplift the relationship, engaging in new areas of cooperation for mutual benefit.

"I'm sure that during this visit, the relationship will be uplifted again. We are really grateful for her (PM Hasina) tremendous contributions to China-Bangladesh relations," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a dialogue in the capital yesterday.

Jianchao said that China and Bangladesh are breaking new ground for further and stronger partnership and friendship as both countries are developing fast and both governments are committed to delivering for the people and to the modernisation drive.

"Strong friendship and trust have been developed between the two peoples during their fight for national liberation and independence. The seed of this friendship was planted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka hosted the dialogue titled "Looking Towards the Future of China-Bangladesh Relations: A Conversation with the CPC Delegation" at the Renaissance Hotel.

In his opening remarks, Jianchao expressed his enthusiasm about the visit to Bangladesh, saying, "I was really excited about this trip even before I came. Not only because I've never been to Bangladesh, but also because in recent years, I've been hearing about the economic miracle of this great country. In the last two-three days, I've been moving around, meeting local people, visiting projects contracted or supported by China, such as the Padma Bridge…"

He also met President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"I had a strong sense that the China-Bangladesh partnership and friendship have remained very strong. Next year, we're going to celebrate the 50th anniversary, half a century of excellent relationship between our two countries.

"Our relationship has become a paradigm of equality, mutual benefit, mutual respect, and harmonious coexistence between neighbours. The Chinese Dream and the Sonar Bangla dovetail each other and can enable each other's success."

Earlier in the day, during his meeting with the president at Bangabhaban, Jianchao said that China is willing to continue all possible cooperation for the development of Bangladesh.

President Shahabuddin said China's cooperation in implementing various mega projects, including Padma Bridge Rail Link, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Elevated Expressway, has accelerated economic development in Bangladesh.

The president expressed hope that China's partnership with Bangladesh for development will be strengthened in the future.