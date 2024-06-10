Hasina, Modi hope to further deepen Bangladesh-India relations

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2024. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi have expressed their desire that the existing bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries would be further deepened in the future.

"The two leaders have expressed their hopes that the existing bilateral relations will be deepened further in the days to come," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told a news briefing early hours of today.

The expectations came at a one-to-one meeting (tete-e-tete) between the two prime ministers after the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet of Modi government last evening.

During the meeting which was held in a very warm and friendly atmosphere, the Bangladesh prime minister invited her Indian counterpart to visit Dhaka at his convenient time, Hasan said.

The bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India have reached a new height under the prudent leadership of Hasian and Modi, he said.

The foreign minister said the two premiers later attended the banquet hosted by Indian President Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior Indian ministers, Bangladesh delegation, invited heads of the other governments and states attended the dinner where they held brief interactions, he said.

Hasan said they also had exchanged pleasantries during the reception.

Replying to a query about expectations from each other as the Modi government have run his state for the last 10 years along with Sheikh Hasina's tenure for already 15 years in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said that Bangladesh and India have multifaceted relations.

"Many issues are involved between the two countries. As both the governments continue, there have some benefits in doing work together," he said.

The people from both the countries are being benefited in terms of different aspects that include connectivity from the friendly relations of both the nations, he added.

"Our multi-dimensional deep relations will spread and be deepened further in future," Hasan hoped.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Mustafizur Rahman and PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan were present, among other, at the briefing.

The Bangladesh prime minister arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Indian government at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Two seperate bilateral meeting will be held between Bangladesh Prime Minister and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and with Indian External Affairs Minister this morning at her Place of Residence here

Hasina is expected to leave the Indian capital for Dhaka this afternoon.