Hasina, Modi hold talks ‘to further deepen historic ties’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today held extensive talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The talks, first in restricted format between the two PMs and then at delegation-level, was the most substantive part of Hasina's two-day state visit to India that began yesterday.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the talks between the two leaders and the sides covered a range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, energy, water resources, trade, defence cooperation and more.

The two PMs held talks "to further deepen historic ties between the two countries," he said, adding Bangladesh-India relationship is "serving as a role model for neighbourhood partnership."

It is the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials said the focus of Hasina-Modi talks would be to impart a new momentum to the bilateral ties including in areas of trade, connectivity and energy.

Earlier, Hasina was given a warm welcome by Modi at the Hyderabad House.

The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making an "unprecedented transformation" in the bilateral relationship, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said shortly before the talks.

Before going for the meeting at Hyderabad House, Hasina and Modi posed before the camerapersons.