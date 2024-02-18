Hasina meets Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy greets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their meeting at the Munich Security Conference yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all concerned to find ways to stop Russia-Ukraine war while holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always says we are against all kinds of war. Today, she discussed how the war can be stopped while holding talks with Zelenskyy," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a news briefing after the meeting.

The meeting was held at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, where the the Munich Security Conference 2024 is being held.

With Zelenskyy, the PM discussed issues of mutual and global interests.

Prior to the meeting, the federal minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany called on Hasina.

Hasina also held a bilateral meeting the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the conference.

At the meeting with Rutte, both leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral relations and discussed other issues of mutual and global interests.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, foreign ministry Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen, and several others were present at the meetings.

On February 16, Hasina held meetings with the prime ministers of Qatar and Denmark.

She reached Munich on February 15 evening on a three-day official visit to join the security conference. She is scheduled to return to Dhaka tomorrow.