Hasina, Jaishankar for advancing India-Bangladesh partnership

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for sustained dialogues between Bangladesh and India to exchange ideas and experiences to help overcome the challenges in their journey towards economic development.

"We could exchange our experiences, and the challenges we are experiencing for our economic development. And we could resolve those through dialogues," she told Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who called on her at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.

PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah briefed reporters after the meeting and said the two leaders discussed to advance the partnership between the two countries after forming the new governments in the two countries.

"The two new governments [in India and Bangladesh] have come to power taking mandates [of the people]. So, new visions will be there in the two countries," he said.

Jaishankar said the relations between Bangladesh and India have moved to such a height that it could take off for a new chapter. And that could be done in the area of trade, Tofazzel said.

Jaishankar said India wants to work with Bangladesh in a more substantive way in the sectors of logistics, energy, and connectivity.

Hasina and Jaishankar agreed to strengthen BIMSTEC saying it would be beneficial for Bangladesh in trade, connectivity, and digitisation.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wanted to go beyond South Asia. That means we have to simultaneously look at South East Asia to work with," said Toffazel.

The PM emphasised expediting the completion of pending developmental projects involving the two neighbouring countries. Both agreed on this issue, Tofazzel said.

On the Rohingya issue, the principal secretary said border areas of Bangladesh and India are being hit by the ongoing fighting between Myanmar government and rebel groups.