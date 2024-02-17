Hasina holds meeting with Zelenskyy

Meets the Netherlands premier earlier

A meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

The meeting was held at the conference venue, Hotel Bayerischer Hof, in Munich this morning.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual and global interests.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present, among others.

Prior to the meeting with Zelenskyy, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Svenja Schulze paid a courtesy call on the PM at the same venue.

Photo: BSS

Earlier in the morning, the premier held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at the conference venue.

During the meeting, both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral relations and elevating it to a new height.

Yesterday, she held meetings with the PMs of Qatar and Denmark.

Hasina arrived in Munich on February 15 evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024.

Upon completion of the tour, she will leave Munich tomorrow night and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on February 19.