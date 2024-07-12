Hasan seeks Indian support for Bangladesh's bid for BRICS membership

Bangladesh yesterday sought India's cooperation for the uninterrupted supply of commodities to Bangladesh at a bilateral meeting held yesterday.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud raised the matter during the meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi yesterday, according to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry today, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

During the meeting, on the sidelines of the second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers Retreat in New Delhi, Hasan discussed with his counterpart the sending a technical team for the conservation and management of the Teesta river, a decision taken during the Hasina-Modi summit earlier in New Delhi on June 22.

Hasan also sought India's support for Bangladesh's bid for the full membership of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The Bangladesh foreign minister requested Jaishankar to ensure "smooth supply of essential commodities including onions to Bangladesh," said a readout issued by the Bangladesh side.

The Bangladesh foreign minister appreciated India's support and cooperation in power and energy sectors and thanked the Indian government for its decision to facilitate the first trilateral power transaction from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid.

He invited his Indian counterpart to attend the next meeting of the Bangladesh-India Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) to be held in Dhaka. The JCC is a bilateral mechanism between Bangladesh and India which discusses entire gamut of bilateral issues.