Hasan Mahmud raises ‘71 genocide issue with Pak envoy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday raised the issue of genocide committed by Pakistan military during the Liberation War in 1971 during his courtesy meeting with High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof.

"Naturally, there was a discussion about the genocide that took place here in 1971. I also shared my personal sufferings," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Bangladesh seeks an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed during the Liberation War in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that cooperation can be expanded in trade and commerce, agricultural cooperation, and people-to-people contact.

They also agreed to work together at the UN and other international organisations for promoting common interest.

Asked about Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's postponement of visit, which was scheduled for April 20, Mahmud said, "Indian elections are underway. Thus, the visit was postponed because of various internal factors."

He said it has not been conveyed to Dhaka yet when the visit will take place.

According to sources, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India has been planned for early July, and Kwatra was scheduled to visit Dhaka to discuss the preparations for the visit.

DHAKA ENGAGING WITH KL ON MIGRANTS' SUFFERINGS

Acknowledging Bangladesh migrant workers' plight in Malaysia, Mahmud said the government is in constant touch with the Malaysian authorities to solve the issue.

"It is true that Bangladeshi workers are suffering there. At various times, we have raised this issue with the Malaysian authorities. We also discussed the issue when the Malaysian high commissioner called on me," he told reporters at the foreign ministry.

His reply came as The Daily Star asked him about the actions the government has taken to solve the issue.