Hasan Mahmud raises 1971 genocide issue with Pak envoy

Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Apr 21, 2024 08:52 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 09:10 PM

UNB, Dhaka
During a courtesy meeting with the Pakistani High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud raised the issue of the genocide committed by the Pakistani military during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.

"Naturally, there was a discussion about the genocide that took place here in 1971. I also shared my personal sufferings," Hasan told reporters at the foreign ministry while responding to a question.

Bangladesh seeks an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide committed during the 1971 Liberation War in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised that cooperation can be expanded in trade and commerce, agricultural cooperation, and people-to-people contact, according to the MoFA.

They also agreed to work together at the UN and other international organisations for promoting common interest.

