Hasan Mahmud in Netherlands to attend Apostille Convention

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud is now visiting the Netherlands to attend a number of meetings including a ceremony for handing over documents regarding the Apostille Convention.

The foreign minister left Dhaka early Sunday as part of his official visit from July 28-30, a senior official told UNB.

Hasan is likely to visit Brussels on his way to Dhaka, said the official.

On May 20, the Cabinet approved the signing of the Apostille Convention.

This international convention will eliminate the need for further authentication of various certificates, documents, and affidavits of Bangladeshis going abroad if they have been duly authenticated in Bangladesh.

This will save an estimated Tk 500 crore per year, Hasan said recently.

Once implemented, all documents that need to be authenticated for Bangladeshis going abroad, including students, workers, and those travelling to meet family members, will only need to be authenticated in this country.

Not all countries have embassies in Bangladesh. There are embassies of 90 countries in Delhi. To get authentication from there, one needs to obtain an Indian visa.

"The money, time, and effort spent on all these will be saved if we join this convention, and we will save Tk 400 to Tk 500 crore per year," said Hasan.

The Netherlands is a member of the Apostille Convention.

The member countries legalise foreign documents by adding a stamp or sticker called an 'apostille'. It shows that the signature on the document is genuine.

The Apostille Convention applies to the documents from judicial authorities (for example the Public Prosecution Service (OM), a clerk of the court or a bailiff), administrative documents, like certificates, diplomas or civil status records, notarial deeds.

It also applies to official certificates placed on private documents, like declarations about the existence or official registration of a document on a certain date.