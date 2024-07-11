Hasan Mahmud meets Jaishankar in New Delhi

Diplomacy
Photo: X/Dr S Jaishankar

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today held a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed ways to further promote bilateral ties.

After the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Good to meet Bangladesh FM @DrHasanMahmud62 this evening in New Delhi."

In a separate post, he said, "The frequent high-level exchanges reflect the strength of India-Bangladesh Maitri. Discussed ways of advancing it further."

Mahmud, who had accompanied Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on a visit to China recently, is in New Delhi to attend the two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC countries -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

