Hasan Mahmud discusses Rohingya issue with Canadian envoy

Canadian Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Bob Rae has met with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on the side of the SIDS Conference in Antigua and Barbuda.

During the meeting held on May 28, they discussed the current state of the Rohingya crisis.

Rae, who was the special envoy of Canada to Myanmar, said his government wanted him to remain engaged in the issue and he would continue to do so accordingly.

The foreign minister reiterated that repatriation was the only solution to the crisis, and the international community should intensify their efforts to achieve that goal.