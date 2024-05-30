Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Thu May 30, 2024 01:59 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 02:03 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Hasan Mahmud discusses Rohingya issue with Canadian envoy

UNB, Dhaka
Thu May 30, 2024 01:59 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 02:03 AM
Photo: PID

Canadian Permanent Representative to the UN in New York Bob Rae has met with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on the side of the SIDS Conference in Antigua and Barbuda.

During the meeting held on May 28, they discussed the current state of the Rohingya crisis.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rae, who was the special envoy of Canada to Myanmar, said his government wanted him to remain engaged in the issue and he would continue to do so accordingly.

The foreign minister reiterated that repatriation was the only solution to the crisis, and the international community should intensify their efforts to achieve that goal.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification