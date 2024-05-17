Hasan invites Spanish investment in SEZs, Hi-tech parks

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has invited Spanish investment in special economic zones (SEZs) and hi-tech parks in Bangladesh availing various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for mutual benefit.

Highlighting the contributions of Bangladesh's sixty thousand expatriates to the economies of both Bangladesh and Spain, the Foreign Minister suggested that the two countries may consider concluding a bilateral instrument for legal migration of professionals and skilled workers from Bangladesh to Spain.

Hasan also underscored the ample opportunity of emboldening cultural exchange and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The issues were discussed when Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh Gabriel Sistiaga Ochoa de Chinchetru had his maiden courtesy meeting with the foreign minister today.

Hasan congratulated Gabriel Chinchetru for his appointment as the Ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh and hoped that bilateral relations between our two friendly countries would be further strengthened during his tour of duty in Dhaka.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Spain and thanked Spain for being the second largest destination of Bangladesh's merchandise exports as well as the second largest host of Bangladesh Diaspora in the European Union (EU).

The Spanish ambassador stated that concluding a bilateral instrument on migration and mobility between Bangladesh and Spain in line with the spirit of EU's Pact on Migration and Asylum would be beneficial for both the countries.

He also assured to expand business and investment as well as cultural ties between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ambassador also met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

They discussed the potential to broaden cooperation and harness mutual capacities in areas like bilateral commodity trade as well as orderly and skilled migration and mobility from Bangladesh to Spain.