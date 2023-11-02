Haas holds meeting with foreign secretary

US Ambassador Peter Haas today held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the State Guest House Padma.

The meeting was held for about 90 minutes, a source confirmed.

However, the content of the meeting could not be known.

Asked about the meeting, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, during a briefing at the foreign ministry, said, "You better ask this to the foreign secretary."

A foreign ministry official said it was a routine meeting before Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen leaves for Saudi Arabia on November 5 as part of the prime minister's entourage to attend the OIC conference on women's rights, and then to Geneva.

In response to a query to the US Embassy in Dhaka, its spokesperson said as diplomats they talk to a wide variety of organisations, institutions and people: civil society and non-government organisations, media professionals, business leaders, chambers of commerce, political parties, academics and universities, government officials, cultural contributors, educators, and many more types of organisations, institutions and individuals.

"These conversations help us better understand Bangladesh and strengthen our bilateral relations," the embassy spokesperson told this correspondent this evening.

The meeting took place as the BNP ended a three-day blockade today, following a rally and a strike on October 28 and 29 that saw loss of lives and countless injuries.

The situation prompted the foreign governments, including the US, and UN to issue statements calling for restraints and calm, and also for dialogue among the political parties.

The US officials both in Dhaka and Washington have been calling for free, fair and peaceful election.