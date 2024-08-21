Guterres assures Prof Yunus of full support

Says UN ready to help Bangladesh restore ‘inclusive democracy’

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has written a letter to the Chief Adviser to the Interim Government, saying that his leadership will be crucial in bringing an end to violence, ensuring accountability and charting a course towards democratic elections.

In the letter issued on August 16 and shared by the chief adviser's Press Wing last night, Guterres offered his best wishes to Yunus and welcomed his efforts to restore calm and to organise elections in Bangladesh.

"It is my hope that your government will take an inclusive approach, including by taking into account the voices of the youths and women, as well as that of minority and indigenous communities," the letter says.

Guterres said he counts on the interim government to ensure full protection of all citizens, and in particular, of minorities.

"I also strongly urge you to ensure the well-being of Rohingya refugees, especially in view of the deteriorating situation in Myanmar," he wrote.

Stating that Bangladesh stands at a crucial juncture in history, the UN chief said the UN fully supports the efforts of the interim government for an inclusive and prosperous country and remains committed to working with the interim government.