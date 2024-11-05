Govt will scrap CSA within a week

Says information adviser; all cases under the act will be withdrawn

The Cyber Security Act will be repealed within a week and all cases filed under the act will be withdrawn, Nahid Islam, adviser to the posts, telecommunications, and information technology ministry, said yesterday.

"Not only this law [CSA], but all laws that hinder freedom of expression are under review," he said.

Nahid, who is also the information adviser, said decisions on reforms will be made after consulting the stakeholders.

The adviser made the remarks during a meeting with Norway Ambassador Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen at his office at the ICT Division, said a ministry press release.

About the next parliamentary polls, Nahid, also information adviser, said an election based on national consensus will be organised after completing all necessary reforms.

"We have achieved a new Bangladesh through the student and public uprising. Over the past 16 years, the fascist government has committed numerous irregularities and corruption. The interim government has now started the work of rebuilding the country so that both the nation and its people can recover from the damage."

Nahid sought Norway's advice and cooperation in this rebuilding process.

Ambassador Hakon assured the adviser of standing by the interim government and assisting it in rebuilding the country, said the release.

Regarding repression on the minority communities, the adviser stated that minorities in Bangladesh are safe. "Special security arrangements were made during the last Durga Puja, and holidays were extended."

He said the previous fascist government had played political games with minorities, considering them as a vote bank. "Despite major incidents of minority oppression during their regime, they did not pursue justice."

Nahid sought Norway's cooperation in disseminating truth about the July uprising to counter the various negative international propaganda surrounding it.

The government wants to strengthen its relationship with Norway as a development partner, he said, hoping for Norway's investment in the development of information technology sector and media, the release said.

Md Mushfiqur Rahman, secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division, Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division, and other senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.