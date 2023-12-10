Govt trying to bring back killers of martryed intellectuals: foreign ministry

The government has been continuing its efforts to bring back Chowdhury Mueen Uddin and Ashrafuzzaman Khan, who are living in the UK and the US, evading death sentence for killing the country's intellectuals during the 1971 Liberation War.

"We are maintaining constant communication with these two countries and working as part of the efforts to bring them back," foreign ministry's Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said at a weekly media briefing.

Mueen and Ashraf were among the country's most wanted criminals after the Liberation War in 1971 for killing intellectuals as part of Al-Badr's plan to eliminate the bright minds just before the country's independence.

Mueen and Ashraf were sentenced to death after Special War Crimes Tribunal found them guilty of abducting and murdering 18 people including nine university teachers, six journalists and three doctors in December 1971.

Bangladesh observes Martyred Intellectuals Day on December 14 to remember and honour the intellectuals brutally killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators in 1971. They were slain just before the country achieved victory in the nine-month War of Liberation.

Responding to a question, the MoFA spokesperson said around 16 Japanese observers have shown their interest to the Election Commission to observe the next national election.

Apart from that, she said, observers from India, Palestine, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League will observe the election.

The spokesperson said the four-member election expert mission from the EU will continue to stay in Bangladesh till January 21, 2024.

The team had a meeting with additional foreign secretary M Nazrul islam on November 30 and with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on December 3, said the spokesperson.